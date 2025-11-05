 Skip navigation
Raiders OC Chip Kelly: Will need “multiple guys” to replace Jakobi Meyers

  
Published November 5, 2025 07:05 AM

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ long-simmering trade request was finally fulfilled by the Raiders on Tuesday.

The Raiders sent Meyers to the Jaguars ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks in next year’s draft. Meyers led the team in receptions through the first nine weeks of the season and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said it will be up to a combination of Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett, Jack Bech, and Dont’e Thornton to replace his production.

“It’s got to be multiple guys,” Kelly said, via SI.com. “Jakobi was such an impact player for us, so I wish him the best. He was a great practice player, and I enjoyed coaching him. He’s a heck of a kid, but we’re going to have to – you got some other receivers, they’re going to have to pick it up, and then you move on. The way you look at it sometimes as we have to approach it. It’s like a player got hurt, he’s out of a game, then what do you do? It’s the next guy’s up.”

While it remains to be seen how things stack up at receiver with Meyers out of the picture, Kelly and the Raiders do know that they got tight end Brock Bowers back in the lineup last Sunday and he’ll play the most prominent role in the passing offense as long as he remains healthy.