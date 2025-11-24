Raiders part ways with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly’s time in the NFL has ended. Again.

The Raiders announced that they have parted ways with their first-year offensive coordinator.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” coach Pete Carroll said a press release. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Kelly, hired as part of Pete Carroll’s staff after spending 2024 with Ohio State, was the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, reportedly at $6 million per year.

An interim coordinator has not yet been identified.

Kelly went from a successful run as head coach at Oregon to the Eagles in 2013. He was fired after three seasons, and he was one-and-done as head coach of the 49ers.

From 2018 through 2023 he was the head coach at UCLA. His job with the Raiders was his first NFL stint as a coordinator.

It had seemed for weeks as if Carroll and Kelly could not co-exist over the long term. As it turned out, they couldn’t co-exist in the short term.

Whatever the Raiders do next, it likely won’t change their eventual fate for the season. They’re currently 2-9. And the overriding question is whether Carroll, who has lost five games in a row for only the second time in his 28-year career as a pro and college coach, will be back in 2026.