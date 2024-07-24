Raiders place Michael Gallup on reserve/retired list

The Raiders placed receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, the team announced.

Gallup, 28, played six seasons with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Raiders this offseason. He won’t play a down for his new team.

The Cowboys made Gallup a third-round pick in 2018.

He made 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 followed by 59 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. An ACL tear ended his 2021 season in Week 17, but the Cowboys still rewarded him with a five-year extension worth $62.5 million.

Gallup was never the same.

He ends his career with 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Raiders also announced they placed linebacker Darien Butler, offensive guard Jake Johanning, offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and offensive tackle Kolton Miller on the active/physically unable to perform list.