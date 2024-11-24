Raiders pull off a fake punt, with their special teams coordinator out today

The Raiders are playing today without their special teams coordinator, but that didn’t stop them from a game-changing call on special teams.

Before the game, the Raiders announced that special teams coordinator Tom McMahon will not be coaching today against the Broncos. The team did not offer an explanation. Assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton took over McMahon’s responsibilities.

Swinton made the most of his opportunity with a gutsy play call on a fourth down, with punter A.J. Cole throwing the ball to Divine Deablo for a 34-yard gain.

The Raiders lead the Broncos 10-9 just before halftime.