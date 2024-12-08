 Skip navigation
Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell carted off with leg in air cast

  
Published December 8, 2024 03:25 PM

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was injured with what appears a significant injury with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey shoved O’Connell in the back as O’Connell was running and after the quarterback had released the football. O’Connell stayed down after the 8-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers.

Kancey was not penalized for the shove, but CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the broadcast that officials missed a late hit.

Team medical personnel placed O’Connell’s leg in an aircast, a sign of a fracture, and he was placed on a cart and transported to the X-ray room. Before O’Connell departed, players from both teams wished O’Connell well.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 104 yards with an interception.

The Raiders, who trail 14-10, now have Desmond Ridder at quarterback. They lost Gardner Minshew for the season on Nov. 25 with a broken collarbone.