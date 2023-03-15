Raiders re-sign Roderic Teamer

The Raiders have brought back one of their key special teams players.

Las Vegas announced the club has re-signed safety Roderic Teamer.

Teamer joined the Raiders in 2021 and has appeared in 27 games for the club over the last two seasons with three starts. He played 59 percent of Las Vegas’ special teams snaps and 25 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022. His playing time on defense increased toward the end of the season.

Teamer finished 2022 with 40 total tackles with two tackles for loss.

The defensive back entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers. That year he appeared in seven games with six starts.

Teamer has also spent time with the Colts.