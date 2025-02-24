 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders re-sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao

  
Published February 24, 2025 01:35 PM

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the Raiders have ensured he’ll be back with the team.

The team announced that Pola-Mao has signed a new contract with the team. They did not divulge any details, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal that is worth up to $8.45 million.

Pola-Mao signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2022 and spent his first two seasons as a reserve and special teamer. He started 14 games in 2024, however, and had 89 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and five passes defensed.

Defensive lineman Zach Carter, linebacker Luke Masterson, quarterback Desmond Ridder, and wide receiver DJ Turner are the other Raiders on track for restricted free agency.