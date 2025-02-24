Raiders re-sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the Raiders have ensured he’ll be back with the team.

The team announced that Pola-Mao has signed a new contract with the team. They did not divulge any details, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal that is worth up to $8.45 million.

Pola-Mao signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2022 and spent his first two seasons as a reserve and special teamer. He started 14 games in 2024, however, and had 89 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and five passes defensed.

Defensive lineman Zach Carter, linebacker Luke Masterson, quarterback Desmond Ridder, and wide receiver DJ Turner are the other Raiders on track for restricted free agency.