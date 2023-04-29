Raiders restructure Chandler Jones’ contract

The Raiders have created some more cap space to use for the rest of 2023.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they accomplished that by restructuring edge rusher Chandler Jones’ contract. The move created $5.068 million in cap space to use for signing draft picks and other moves.

Jones signed a three-year deal with the Raiders last season and he was set to have a cap number north of $14.2 million. He has a base salary of $16 million for the 2024 season.

Jones had 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. He will join Maxx Crosby and first-round pick Tyree Wilson on the edge of the Raiders defense.