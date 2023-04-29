Raiders restructure Chandler Jones’ contract
Published April 29, 2023 10:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Raiders’ move to select Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss why he has "superstar potential."
The Raiders have created some more cap space to use for the rest of 2023.
Field Yates of ESPN reports that they accomplished that by restructuring edge rusher Chandler Jones’ contract. The move created $5.068 million in cap space to use for signing draft picks and other moves.
Jones signed a three-year deal with the Raiders last season and he was set to have a cap number north of $14.2 million. He has a base salary of $16 million for the 2024 season.
Jones had 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. He will join Maxx Crosby and first-round pick Tyree Wilson on the edge of the Raiders defense.