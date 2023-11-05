Raiders rolling over Giants, up 24-0 at halftime

Firing Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler appears to be just what the Raiders needed.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ran for a touchdown on their first offensive possession and Josh Jacobs ran for two more in the second quarter as the Raiders raced out to a 21-0 lead. After a Nate Hobbs interception of Tommy DeVito following the second Jacobs score, the Raiders turned a short field into a Daniel Carlson field goal that stretched their lead to 24-0 at halftime.

DeVito is in the game because Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact injury on the final play of the first quarter. Jones appeared to injure his right knee and he went to the locker room for further evaluation while the undrafted rookie took the reins of the offense. The Giants were able to avoid putting the ball in the air for most of last week’s game, but DeVito has had to throw in Vegas and he’s been intercepted twice on his three pass attempts.

The Giants have not offered any official word about Jones, but it seems likely that he’s done for the day. If the injury is as bad as it looked, his season may be over and the Giants will have little to do but look forward to 2024.

That’s the kind of bleak situation the Raiders found themselves in last Monday night, but interim head coach Antonio Pierce and new starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell have helped point things in a better direction.