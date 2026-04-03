Raiders S Tristin McCollum signs ERFA tender

The Raiders have locked in one of their players for 2026.

Safety Tristin McCollum has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

McCollum joined the Raiders as a waiver claim last August after he was cut by the Eagles. He appeared in 16 games for Las Vegas and was on the field for 82 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

He’s appeared in 33 career games with two starts, registering 53 total tackles with three passes defensed.