Raiders sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Raiders announced their crop of undrafted free agent signings on Friday.

There are 15 players in this year’s group and they joined the team in time for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. The Raiders also added 11 players in the draft, so a good chunk of their 90-man roster will be made up of players new to the NFL.

Vegas’s draft class included one cornerback and the team signed three more of them. John Humphrey and Greedy Vance were teammates at USC before moving to the pro ranks and Mello Dotson played at Kansas.

The Raiders also signed SMU defensive tackle Tank Booker, Georgia Southern tackle Dominic Boyd, Arkansas safety Hudson Clark, Virginia Tech tackle Parker Clements, Old Dominion tight end Pat Conroy, Illinois wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, Iowa State center Jarrod Hufford, Baylor linebacker Matt Jones, Minnesota defensive end Jah Joyner, Baylor defensive tackle Treven Ma’ae, Towson tight end Carter Runyon, and Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker.