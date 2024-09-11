Raiders sign DE K’Lavon Chaisson to practice squad

The Raiders signed defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft, was cut by the Panthers last week. He spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, who drafted him.

Chaisson, 25, has appeared in 57 career games with 11 starts and has totaled 72 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

The Raiders are thin at the position after losing starter Malcolm Koonce to a knee injury and Tyree Wilson to a knee injury. Koonce is on injured reserve.

Kelly, a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2023, played eight games last season and recorded five tackles.