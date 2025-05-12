 Skip navigation
Raiders sign fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton

  
May 12, 2025

The Raiders are down to two unsigned draft picks.

Fourth-round wide receiver Dont’e Thornton was the latest member of their 11-player class to sign his four-year rookie deal. Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech and third-round cornerback Darien Porter are the remaining unsigned picks.

Thornton had 26 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee in 2024. He led FBS schools in yards per reception and had six catches of at least 50 yards on the year.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek said Thornton, who is 6-4 and 205 pounds, “was born to be a Raider” because of his mix of size and speed. He’s now officially a Raider and on his way to making an on-field impact in Vegas.