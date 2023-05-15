Raiders sign Kristian Wilkerson, waive Tyler Johnson

The Raiders have brought in another receiver who has familiarity with their head coach.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the club has signed Kristian Wilkerson.

After entering the league with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Wilkerson joined the Patriots practice squad in September of that year. He appeared in four games for New England from 2020-2021, recording four receptions for 42 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Wilkerson missed the 2022 season due to injury and New England waived him February. The Colts claimed him but then waived him at the beginning of the month.

As a corresponding move, the Raiders waived Tyler Johnson. A Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2020, Johnson had signed a futures deal with Las Vegas in January. He has 48 career receptions for 529 yards with two touchdowns.