Raiders sign QB Cam Miller to practice squad, claim LB Brennan Jackson

The Raiders’ trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett helped keep sixth-round pick Cam Miller from making it to their initial 53-man roster, but Miller will be continuing his career with the team.

Miller was one of 17 players signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. The Raiders also claimed linebacker Brennan Jackson off of waivers and waived offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

Jackson was a 2024 Rams fifth-round pick. He had three tackles and a pass defensed during his rookie season.

In addition to Miller, the Raiders signed wide receivers Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson, and Justin Shorter; running back Chris Collier; defensive backs Terrell Edmunds, Trey Taylor, Greedy Vance, and JT Woods; defensive linemen Jahfari Harvey and Treven Ma’ae; linebacker Matt Jones; offensive linemen Atonio Mafi, Laki Tasi and Dalton Wagner; and tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon to the practice squad.