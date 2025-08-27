 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign QB Cam Miller to practice squad, claim LB Brennan Jackson

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:14 PM

The Raiders’ trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett helped keep sixth-round pick Cam Miller from making it to their initial 53-man roster, but Miller will be continuing his career with the team.

Miller was one of 17 players signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. The Raiders also claimed linebacker Brennan Jackson off of waivers and waived offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

Jackson was a 2024 Rams fifth-round pick. He had three tackles and a pass defensed during his rookie season.

In addition to Miller, the Raiders signed wide receivers Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson, and Justin Shorter; running back Chris Collier; defensive backs Terrell Edmunds, Trey Taylor, Greedy Vance, and JT Woods; defensive linemen Jahfari Harvey and Treven Ma’ae; linebacker Matt Jones; offensive linemen Atonio Mafi, Laki Tasi and Dalton Wagner; and tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon to the practice squad.