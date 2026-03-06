 Skip navigation
Raiders tender C Will Putnam, DE Charles Snowden

  
March 5, 2026

The Raiders have tendered two exclusive rights free agents.

Center Will Putnam and defensive end Charles Snowden will return to the team in 2026, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Snowden, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and played in two games as a rookie. He joined the Raiders’ practice squad in December 2023 and made the active roster the past two seasons.

Snowden has played 31 games, with 18 starts, with the Raiders, totaling 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and six pass breakups.

Putnam, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signing with the Raiders. He has spent time on the team’s practice squad and active roster and made his NFL debut in 2025.

Putnam played 15 games, with two starts, last season.