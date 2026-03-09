Raiders to re-sign Malcolm Koonce

The Raiders took a break from adding outside free agents to hold onto one of their own on Monday.

Edge rusher Malcolm Koonce will remain in Las Vegas. Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports that it is a one-year, $11 million deal for Koonce.

Koonce joined the Raiders as a 2021 third-round pick and re-signed with the team last year after missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. He appeared in 17 games and finished the year with 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Raiders have agreed to contracts with center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Nakobe Dean, linebacker Quay Walker, edge rusher Kwity Paye, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, and cornerback Eric Stokes on Monday. They are also set to acquire cornerback Taron Johnson in a trade with the Bills once the new league year opens on Wednesday.