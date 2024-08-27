Raiders to release QB Nathan Peterman

The Raiders are moving on from one of their veteran quarterbacks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas is releasing Nathan Peterman.

Peterman, 30, signed with Las Vegas for his second stint with the club earlier this month after he was released by New Orleans. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown in preseason play.

In 15 career games, Peterman has completed 53 percent of his throws for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Raiders will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback with Aidan O’Connell as the backup. The club also has undrafted rookie Carter Bradley on its roster at the position.

