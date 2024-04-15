Raiders to sign OL Cody Whitehair

The Raiders are adding a veteran lineman who has plenty of familiarity with the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Via Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork.com, Cody Whitehair is set to sign a one-year contract with Las Vegas worth $2.5 million with $1.4 million guaranteed. The contract has a max value of $3 million.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes the deal is pending Whitehair’s physical.

Whitehair, 31, was a Bears second-round pick in 2016 and had spent his first eight seasons with the club — the last two with now-Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Whitehair has appeared in 124 games with 118 starts, including 11 starts last season. He was on the field for 69 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps while appearing in all 17 games.