Rams, 49ers each play four teams coming off bye weeks

  
Published May 12, 2023 03:45 AM

The Rams and 49ers are set to see a lot of well-rested opponents this season.

Both of the NFC West teams are slated to play four teams that are coming off of their bye weeks this season. No other teams will face more than two opponents in that situation,

The Rams are slated to face the Steelers in Week Seven, the Cowboys in Week Eight, the Ravens in Week 14, and the Commanders in Week 15. The games against the Cowboys and the Ravens will be on the road, which makes them even tougher draws for a team coming off of a 5-12 season.

The 49ers’ post-bye opponents are the Browns in Week Six, the Bengals in Week Eight, the Jaguars in Week 10, and the Cardinals in Week 15. The Bengals game is the only one that will be played at Levi’s Stadium, but the Jacksonville trip is a bit less daunting because the 49ers will also be coming off their bye that week.