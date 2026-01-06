 Skip navigation
Rams activate S Quentin Lake off of IR

  
Published January 6, 2026 04:37 PM

The Rams officially have one of their key defenders back on the roster.

Los Angeles has activated safety Quentin Lake off of injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lake has been sidelined since suffering an elbow injury in the club’s Nov. 16 win over Seattle. Lake did not play in the Week 13 loss to Carolina.

In his fourth pro season, Lake registered 61 total tackles with 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack, and an interception in 10 regular-season games.

As a corresponding move, the Rams have placed linebacker Shaun Dolan on injured reserve.

Additionally, L.A. released safety Nate Valcarcel off of the practice squad and signed linebacker Ben Niemann to the practice squad.