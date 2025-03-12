 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams announce new roles, titles for members of personnel department

  
Published March 12, 2025 01:51 PM

The Rams have announced new roles and titles for 12 members of their personnel department.

John McKay has been bumped up to assistant General Manager after being the director of pro scouting for the last four seasons. McKay has been with the Rams since 2016.

Nicole Blake has been elevated to director of scouting, strategy and analytics and Ray Farmer is now the senior advisor to G.M. Les Snead. Blake has been with the Rams since 2021 and Farmer, who was once the Browns G.M., joined the team in 2020.

Senior personnel executive and deputy chief of college scouting Taylor Morton also has a new title while Billy Johnson is a senior scouting executive. Brian Hill and Michael Pierce are now national scouts with Vito Gonella and Cedric Jones rising to regional scouting positions.

Matt Waugh has been promoted to director of pro personnel, Michael Young will serve as a pro scout, and former NFL quarterback Kellen Clemens will be a special assistant to Snead as well as an analyst.