Rams announce new roles, titles for members of personnel department

The Rams have announced new roles and titles for 12 members of their personnel department.

John McKay has been bumped up to assistant General Manager after being the director of pro scouting for the last four seasons. McKay has been with the Rams since 2016.

Nicole Blake has been elevated to director of scouting, strategy and analytics and Ray Farmer is now the senior advisor to G.M. Les Snead. Blake has been with the Rams since 2021 and Farmer, who was once the Browns G.M., joined the team in 2020.

Senior personnel executive and deputy chief of college scouting Taylor Morton also has a new title while Billy Johnson is a senior scouting executive. Brian Hill and Michael Pierce are now national scouts with Vito Gonella and Cedric Jones rising to regional scouting positions.

Matt Waugh has been promoted to director of pro personnel, Michael Young will serve as a pro scout, and former NFL quarterback Kellen Clemens will be a special assistant to Snead as well as an analyst.