Rams claim Sterling Weatherford off waivers

The Rams have a new linebacker on the roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they were awarded linebacker Sterling Weatherford off of waivers. Weatherford was cut loose by the Bears earlier this week.

Weatherford played in 14 games for the Bears last season and saw all 224 of his snaps on special teams. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

The wire also shows that the Rams have placed tight end Hunter Long and tackle Warren McLendon on the physically unable to perform list. Both players are ineligible to practice while on the list, but can be activated at any point this summer.