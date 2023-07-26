Rams claim Sterling Weatherford off waivers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams claim Sterling Weatherford off waivers

  
Published July 26, 2023 05:53 PM

The Rams have a new linebacker on the roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they were awarded linebacker Sterling Weatherford off of waivers. Weatherford was cut loose by the Bears earlier this week.

Weatherford played in 14 games for the Bears last season and saw all 224 of his snaps on special teams. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

The wire also shows that the Rams have placed tight end Hunter Long and tackle Warren McLendon on the physically unable to perform list. Both players are ineligible to practice while on the list, but can be activated at any point this summer.