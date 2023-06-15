 Skip navigation
Rams cut Christopher Dunn, Collin Duncan

  
Published June 15, 2023 06:00 PM
abV4GbxK_4qX
June 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris for staying calm under pressure and working to save a life.

The Rams made two transactions Thursday as they close out the offseason.

They waived kicker Christopher Dunn and safety Collin Duncan.

Dunn made 97-of-115 field goals (84.3 percent) in his career at North Carolina State and connected on all 200 extra points.

In 2022, he made 28-of-29 field goal tries, including 2-for-2 from 50-plus yards.

He earned All-America honors and the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in the FBS.

Duncan played four seasons at Mississippi State, making 149 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two sacks.