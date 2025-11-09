Rams’ defense is on an impressive run

The Rams are the best team in the NFL. It has a lot to do with their offense. It also has a lot to do with their defense.

In eight games, the Rams’ defense has allowed 10 points or fewer four times. That’s the most in the NFL this season.

They’ve done it for three straight games. If they do it today against the 49ers, they’ll be the first team since 2009 to do it four games in a row since the 2009 Broncos.

The game has bigger consequences for the Rams. They’ve already lost to the 49ers once. Lose again, and the 49ers will have the primary tiebreaker. Along with a half-game lead in the standings at 7-3. The Rams, if they lose, will be 6-3.