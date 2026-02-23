 Skip navigation
Chiefs release DE Mike Danna

  
February 23, 2026

The Chiefs have started remaking their roster for the 2026 season by parting ways with a veteran defensive lineman.

The team posted a thank you message to defensive end Mike Danna on social media on Monday afternoon and multiple reports confirm that he has been released. Danna was set to enter the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Kansas City in 2024.

Danna’s departure will clear over $8.9 million in salary cap space while leaving over $2.16 million in dead money.

Danna was a 2020 fifth-round pick who appeared in 87 regular season games and 16 postseason games for the Chiefs. He had 221 tackles, 23.5 sacks, an interception, and seven forced fumbles during his time with the team.