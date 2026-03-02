Lions agree to trade David Montgomery to Texans

Running back David Montgomery publicly denied the report that he wanted out of Detroit.

Well, he’s now headed elsewhere anyway.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have agreed to trade Montgomery to the Texans.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Lions will receive a Houston fourth-round pick, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and a seventh-round pick in exchange for Montgomery.

Montgomery, 28, saw his role in Detroit’s offense reduced in 2025 as Jahmyr Gibbs continued to ascend at running back. He finished the season with 716 yards rushing with eight touchdowns, also catching 24 passes for 192 yards.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell expressed a desire to keep Montgomery around at the scouting combine last week. But that plan has apparently changed with the Texans’ offer.

Woody Marks led the Texans last season with 703 yards rushing with Nick Chubb finishing second with 506 yards on the ground. Joe Mixon did not play after sitting out the season with an injury.

The Montgomery trade cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 11.