Rams’ Demarcus Robinson charged with DUI after November arrest

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence stemming from an arrest in November.

Robinson isn’t due in court until late next month, according to TMZ.com, so the case is unlikely to affect him during the postseason.

The Rams played Robinson in the first game after his arrest and there’s no indication that the charge will affect his status for Monday’s playoff game against the Vikings.

Robinson started all 17 games for the Rams this season and was the only wide receiver on the roster not to miss any games during the regular season. He led the team with seven touchdown catches.