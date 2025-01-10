 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Rams’ Demarcus Robinson charged with DUI after November arrest

  
Published January 10, 2025 04:47 AM

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence stemming from an arrest in November.

Robinson isn’t due in court until late next month, according to TMZ.com, so the case is unlikely to affect him during the postseason.

The Rams played Robinson in the first game after his arrest and there’s no indication that the charge will affect his status for Monday’s playoff game against the Vikings.

Robinson started all 17 games for the Rams this season and was the only wide receiver on the roster not to miss any games during the regular season. He led the team with seven touchdown catches.