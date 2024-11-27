Rams will play Demarcus Robinson on Sunday despite DUI arrest

Yesterday Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was not sure if wide receiver Demarcus Robinson would play this week after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Today McVay said Robinson will play.

McVay told reporters that Robinson will play for the Rams on Sunday against the Seahawks.

McVay said Robinson addressed the team and showed remorse for his actions and that he’s a good person who made a bad decision and understands the severity of it. McVay said the Rams will allow the legal process and the league’s disciplinary process to play out.

Players who drive drunk are typically suspended by the NFL, but usually only after a conviction, not just an arrest. That will likely be the case with Robinson as well, and for now the Rams will continue to play him.