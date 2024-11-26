 Skip navigation
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI

  
Published November 26, 2024 12:08 AM

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested for DUI after Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles.

According to TMZ.com, the arrest happened early Monday.

The incident occurred after Robinson was pulled over for allegedly driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour.

He allegedly refused a field sobriety test. He was then arrested for misdemeanor suspicion of DUI.

The nine-year veteran joined the Rams in 2023. He spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs and one with the Ravens.

In eleven games this season, all starts, Robinson has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns. He caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the 37-20 loss to Philadelphia.

The standard punishment for DUI is a two-game suspension. Discipline is typically not imposed until the criminal case is resolved.