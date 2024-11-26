Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested for DUI after Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles.

According to TMZ.com, the arrest happened early Monday.

The incident occurred after Robinson was pulled over for allegedly driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour.

He allegedly refused a field sobriety test. He was then arrested for misdemeanor suspicion of DUI.

The nine-year veteran joined the Rams in 2023. He spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs and one with the Ravens.

In eleven games this season, all starts, Robinson has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns. He caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the 37-20 loss to Philadelphia.

The standard punishment for DUI is a two-game suspension. Discipline is typically not imposed until the criminal case is resolved.