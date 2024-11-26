Sean McVay: Gathering information on Demarcus Robinson’s arrest, unsure if he’ll play this week

Rams wide rceiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI after Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles and head coach Sean McVay made his first comments on the incident during a Tuesday press conference.

McVay told reporters that the team is still gathering information about the arrest and that they have not made any determination about Robinson’s status for this week’s game against the Saints at this point.

“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about,” McVay said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “I know he was remorseful about that.”

Robinson has started all 11 games the Rams have played this season. He has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns.