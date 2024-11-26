 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Gathering information on Demarcus Robinson’s arrest, unsure if he’ll play this week

  
Published November 26, 2024 12:29 PM

Rams wide rceiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI after Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles and head coach Sean McVay made his first comments on the incident during a Tuesday press conference.

McVay told reporters that the team is still gathering information about the arrest and that they have not made any determination about Robinson’s status for this week’s game against the Saints at this point.

“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about,” McVay said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “I know he was remorseful about that.”

Robinson has started all 11 games the Rams have played this season. He has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns.