Rams designate Tyler Higbee for return from IR

Tight end Tyler Higbee could be back to help the Rams in the postseason.

The team announced on Wednesday that Higbee has been designated for return from injured reserve. The move allows him to return to practice this week and be activated at any point in the next 21 days. That means he could play as early as their Week 18 game against the Cardinals, but a return in the wild card round could be more realistic.

Higbee has missed the last six games with an ankle injury. He had 20 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his nine appearances this season.

Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, and Nick Vannett are the Rams’ other tight ends.