nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Other PFT Content

Rams-Eagles playoff game generates 37.8 million viewers

  
Published January 21, 2025 12:28 PM

On Sunday, the Rams and Eagles played outdoors in the snow. Millions watched from the comfort of their homes.

According to NBC, the game generated an average audience of 37.8 million.

It’s the fourth biggest divisional round audience for NBC since 1988. But it fell short of last year’s 40.4 million who watched the Lions host the Buccaneers in Detroit.

It continues a downward trend for the NFL in comparison to last year. The Saturday afternoon audience increased from 32.3 million to 32.7 million. The Saturday night window fell from 37.5 million to 33.6 million.

Through three games, the total average for the 2024 divisional round is 34.7 million. Through the first three games last year’s divisional round, it was 36.7 million.

The last piece to the puzzle will come from Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and the Bills. Last year, Chiefs-Bills averaged 50.39 million, which pushed the per-game average to 40 million.

To get to 40 million this year, Ravens-Bills needs to hit 55.9 million.