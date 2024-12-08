 Skip navigation
Rams extend lead over Bills to 31-14 in third quarter

  
Published December 8, 2024 06:19 PM

The Rams have once again gotten off to a good start in a half against the Bills on Sunday, this time forcing three-and-out and scoring a touchdown off a long drive.

Kyren Williams’ second rushing touchdown of the game has given Los Angeles a 31-14 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

It took the Rams 11 plays to go 76 yards, with the club converting three more third downs on the possession. Puka Nacua moved the chains on third-and-10 from the L.A. 24 with a terrific 13-yard catch on the left side. Then Nacua caught another for a 7-yard gain on third-and-6.

After Matthew Stafford hit Coper Kupp with a 37-yard pass to move the team into Buffalo territory, Williams put the ball in the box with a 7-yard run to the right.

That play came on third-and-3 and made the Rams 8-of-9 on third down.

Los Angeles had a long play come off the board with offsetting penalties. Demarcus Robinson and Damar Hamlin were both called for pass interference on the play. But even though it didn’t count, the play was costly for Robinson as he suffered a shoulder injury when he went down hard. He is officially questionable to return.

Nacua leads the team with nine catches for 103 yards so far on Sunday.