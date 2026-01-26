 Skip navigation
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Rams get back in it with Davante Adams TD, Seattle leads 24-20

  
Published January 25, 2026 08:44 PM

The Seahawks took advantage of a Rams special teams mistake to take an 11-point lead.

That margin didn’t last long.

Matthew Stafford connected with Davante Adams for a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 24-20, Seahawks, early in the third quarter.

It took the Rams just four plays to get into the end zone, with Stafford connecting with Colby Parkinson for a 40-yard gain to open the possession. Stafford then hit Adams for a 29-yard gain down to the 2-yard line.

From there, Adams got some separation on the left side for the TD.