Rams get back in it with Davante Adams TD, Seattle leads 24-20

The Seahawks took advantage of a Rams special teams mistake to take an 11-point lead.

That margin didn’t last long.

Matthew Stafford connected with Davante Adams for a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 24-20, Seahawks, early in the third quarter.

It took the Rams just four plays to get into the end zone, with Stafford connecting with Colby Parkinson for a 40-yard gain to open the possession. Stafford then hit Adams for a 29-yard gain down to the 2-yard line.

From there, Adams got some separation on the left side for the TD.