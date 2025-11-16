 Skip navigation
Rams go up 14-3 with Davante Adams 1-yard touchdown

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:46 PM

Once again, Davante Adams has found his way into the end zone.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Adams on a 1-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 14-3 lead over the Seahawks.

The score capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that took 5:27 off the clock.

The Rams have now scored twice on their three possessions, with each one getting deep into Seattle territory.

While L.A. was stopped on downs to cap the first drive, a Sam Darnold interception led to Kyren Williams powering the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Then after the Seahawks put in a 57-yard field goal, a Williams 34-yard run on fourth-and-1 set up Los Angeles at Seattle’s 1-yard line.

On second-and-goal, Stafford hit Adams for Adams’ 10th receiving touchdown of the season. He now joins Brandon Marshall as the only two players to have at least 10 touchdowns with three different teams.

On the injury front, Rams receiver Xavier Smith is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return. Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight is also questionable to return due to a concussion evaluation.