Davante Adams closes in on double-digit touchdowns with his third different team

Davante Adams has 42 catches this year. More than 20 percent of them have resulted in touchdowns.

He has nine, in nine games. With one more, he’ll become the third member of one very specific club.

Via NBC Sports research, a tenth touchdown catch with the Rams will make Adams only the third player in NFL history to have a 10-or-more receiving touchdowns in a given season with three different teams.

Adams has done it with the Packers and Raiders. Brandon Marshall did it with the Jets, Bears, and Broncos. Terrell Owens did it with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers.

Whether Adams will even have a chance to get to 10 on Sunday against the Seahawks remains to be seen. He’s questionable for the game with an oblique injury.

Adams could have been working on his fourth team with double-digit touchdowns. In only 11 games with the Jets last season, he had seven receiving touchdowns.

In all, Adams has six seasons with 10 or more touchdown catches — including a league-leading 18 in 2020.

Adams is also eighth on the all-time receiving touchdown list with 112. He’s four away from catching Antonio Gates, and nine away from matching Larry Fitzgerald.