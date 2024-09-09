Rams had no updates on Puka Nacua, other injured players after Sunday night’s loss

The Rams came into Sunday night’s game against the Lions at less than full strength and they emerged from the 26-20 overtime loss with a number of new injury concerns.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua was at the top of the list. Nacua suffered a knee injury in the first half and was eventually ruled out of the game after being carted to the locker room.

Head coach Sean McVay did not have an update about Nacua’s condition after the game and also did not say whether the injury was related to the one that cost Nacua time this summer.

The Rams also saw left tackle Joe Noteboom and left guard Steve Avila leave with injuries and Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports right guard Kevin Dotson was in a walking boot after the game. The Rams were already without tackles Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, so they had to shuffle players around and center Beaux Limmer and tackle AJ Arcuri were pressed into service.

“Tough environment to play in,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “A bunch of linemen going down, starting receiver going down, and our guys never blinked.”

The Rams battled, but the result was a loss and the chances of avoiding further defeat will look a lot better if they can get some good news about injured players in the coming days.