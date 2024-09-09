 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams had no updates on Puka Nacua, other injured players after Sunday night’s loss

  
Published September 9, 2024 06:20 AM

The Rams came into Sunday night’s game against the Lions at less than full strength and they emerged from the 26-20 overtime loss with a number of new injury concerns.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua was at the top of the list. Nacua suffered a knee injury in the first half and was eventually ruled out of the game after being carted to the locker room.

Head coach Sean McVay did not have an update about Nacua’s condition after the game and also did not say whether the injury was related to the one that cost Nacua time this summer.

The Rams also saw left tackle Joe Noteboom and left guard Steve Avila leave with injuries and Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports right guard Kevin Dotson was in a walking boot after the game. The Rams were already without tackles Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, so they had to shuffle players around and center Beaux Limmer and tackle AJ Arcuri were pressed into service.

“Tough environment to play in,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “A bunch of linemen going down, starting receiver going down, and our guys never blinked.”

The Rams battled, but the result was a loss and the chances of avoiding further defeat will look a lot better if they can get some good news about injured players in the coming days.