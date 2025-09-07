Rams hold off Texans 14-9 with a late fumble recovery

The Rams held off the Texans 14-9 in a defensive battle.

The Texans were moving toward a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Nate Landman punched the ball out of the hand running back Dare Ogunbowale after a 7-yard reception to the Los Angeles 18. Braden Fiske fell on the ball at the 24 with 1:43 left. It was the second lost fumble of Ogunbowale’s nine-year career.

The Texans, with three timeouts, still had a chance to get the ball back especially after the Rams were called for holding on first down. But Kyren Williams ran for 4 and 8 yards before Puka Nacua caught a 24-yard pass from Matthew Stafford on third-and-8 with 1:27 left to end the suspense.

The Rams scored their touchdowns on a 1-yard run by Williams on fourth down and a 13-yard Stafford pass to tight end Davis Allen.

The Texans got field goals of 51, 45 and 53 from Ka’imi Fairbairn in the first half but had two turnovers and two punts on four second half possessions.

The Rams outgained the Texans 296 to 265, but they didn’t put the game away earlier in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles was at the Houston 12 when Colby Parkinson caught a Stafford pass and fumbled on a hit by Azeez Al-Shaair that originally was called an incomplete pass. Danielle Hunter recovered at the Houston 19 to give Stroud and the offense an opportunity.

But then, Ogunbowale’s fumble happened, getting Parkinson off the hook.

Stafford went 21-of-29 for 245 yards and a touchdown. Nacua caught 10 passes for 130 yards, and Williams rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

C.J. Stroud was 19-of-27 for 188 yards, with eight different receivers catching passes. Nick Chubb had 60 yards on 13 carries.