Rams’ Jared Verse: I hate Eagles fans, they’re so annoying

Rams linebacker Jared Verse isn’t afraid to incur the wrath of Eagles fans ahead of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

Verse, who grew up in Pennsylvania, told the Los Angeles Times that he has always despised fans of the Eagles.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Verse said that when the Rams played the Eagles in Los Angeles in the regular season, he could hear the many Eagles fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium screaming obscenities at him.

“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” he said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

If Verse thought the Eagles fans were rude to him at a Rams home game, that’s nothing compared to what he’s in for on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.