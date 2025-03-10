Rams keep Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying put.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the veteran quarterback has agreed to stay put with the Rams, on a one-year deal.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, became the 49ers’ starter via trade in 2017. He spent 2023 with the Raiders before joining the Rams a year ago.

The timing suggests two things. One, Garoppolo had no viable options to start. Two, the Rams were making it clear that, if he didn’t take the offer, they’d need to move on to another option to be the No. 2 option behind Matthew Stafford.

And so it will be another year with the Rams in L.A., coupled with the possibility of becoming a short-term bridge if Stafford leaves after this year.