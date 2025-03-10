 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams keep Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:50 PM

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying put.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the veteran quarterback has agreed to stay put with the Rams, on a one-year deal.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, became the 49ers’ starter via trade in 2017. He spent 2023 with the Raiders before joining the Rams a year ago.

The timing suggests two things. One, Garoppolo had no viable options to start. Two, the Rams were making it clear that, if he didn’t take the offer, they’d need to move on to another option to be the No. 2 option behind Matthew Stafford.

And so it will be another year with the Rams in L.A., coupled with the possibility of becoming a short-term bridge if Stafford leaves after this year.