Rams kicker Joshua Karty named NFC special teams player of the month

Drafting a kicker is always risky, but the Rams are feeling good about their rookie kicker heading into the playoffs.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty has been named the NFC special teams player of the month after going 13-for-13 on field goals over the final six games of the season.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford, Karty finished his rookie season an impressive 6-for-7 on field goals of 50 yards or longer, including a long of 58 yards. His accuracy on short kicks has not been great, but his leg strength is outstanding.

Now the Rams will hope that if a playoff game comes down to a last-second field goal, their rookie kicker will be up to the task.