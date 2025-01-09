 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Rams kicker Joshua Karty named NFC special teams player of the month

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:21 PM

Drafting a kicker is always risky, but the Rams are feeling good about their rookie kicker heading into the playoffs.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty has been named the NFC special teams player of the month after going 13-for-13 on field goals over the final six games of the season.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford, Karty finished his rookie season an impressive 6-for-7 on field goals of 50 yards or longer, including a long of 58 yards. His accuracy on short kicks has not been great, but his leg strength is outstanding.

Now the Rams will hope that if a playoff game comes down to a last-second field goal, their rookie kicker will be up to the task.