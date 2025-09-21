Rams lead Eagles 19-7 at halftime

The Rams are up 19-7 over the Eagles at halftime, but Los Angeles arguably should be up by more.

Los Angeles’ defense has been dominant, limiting Philadelphia to just 33 total yards and four first downs in the first two quarters. Jalen Hurts is 4-of-8 for just 17 yards, with Saquon Barkley totaling 13 yards rushing on seven carries.

A.J. Brown was targeted just one time in the first half and does not have a catch.

But on the other side, the Rams have squandered some opportunities deep in Philadelphia territory. Joshua Karty has hit all four of his field goals from 51, 28, 33, and 46-yards out. Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a 44-yard touchdown to Davante Adams late in the first quarter.

But the Rams are 0-of-4 on third down, which has limited the team’s opportunities. Stafford has missed a couple of third-down passes to Adams and Puka Nacua on third-and-short that would have extended drives.

In fact, there has not been a third-down conversion so far in the game, as Philadelphia is 0-of-6 in the category.

The Rams’ ground game has been dominant, with Kyren Williams rushing for 69 yards on 13 carries and Blake Corum netting 40 yards on six attempts.

But the Rams are 0-of-2 in red-zone efficiency, which is why the club has not gotten as much separation.

On the injury front, Philadelphia right tackle Lane Johnson is questionable to return with a neck injury. He’s been on the bench since being examined in the medical tent early in the first half but has not returned.