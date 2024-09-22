Rams pull out gutsy 27-24 comeback victory over 49ers

Until last week, the Rams had not started 0-2 under head coach Sean McVay.

With a gutty performance against the 49ers, they are not 0-3.

Los Angeles scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, defeating the 49ers 27-24 with a 37-yard field goal by rookie Joshua Marty with just two seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers were up 14-0 in the first half, 21-7 in the third quarter, and 24-14 in the final period but could not come away with a victory.

Los Angeles started its comeback in the first half, using a 16-play, 87-yard drive to cut San Francisco’s lead in half at 14-7 before the break. The Rams converted a fake punt before Kyren Williams caught a 15-yard touchdown with 1:11 left in the second quarter.

While Jauan Jennings had a terrific day with three touchdown catches — including a 31-yard reception with 7:01 in the third quarter — the Rams kept clawing away at the lead. Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to make the score 21-14.

After Jake Moody’s 26-yard field goal with 11:57 in the contest, the 49ers didn’t score again. Party connected on a 33-yard field goal with 6:15 left to pull the Rams within seven. And once Moody missed a 55-yard attempt wide left with 2:48 in regulation, Los Angeles didn’t take long to score.

Matthew Stafford hit Tutu Atwell for a 50-yard pass down to the San Francisco 5-yard line. A couple of plays later, Williams darted up the middle for a 4-yard score to tie the game at 24-24.

The 49ers had an opportunity to go down the field, but punted after Brock Purdy’s scramble on third-and-10 gained just 2 yards. Xavier Smith had an excellent return, going 38 yards to set the Rams up at midfield.

San Francisco committed three penalties on the next play — holding, illegal use of hands, and pass interference. But it was the latter that mattered most, as it put the Rams on San Francisco’s 25. With a short run by Williams, Karty was in position for a 37-yard field goal and nailed it to give the Rams their first lead of the game with just two seconds remaining.

The 49ers had a chance on the last snap to do something crazy. But even with the ball moving around the field, the Rams finally forced the ball out of bounds to end the contest.

Stafford finished the game 15-of-25 for 221 yards with a touchdown. Williams had 89 yards on 24 carries, plus two catches for 27 yards with three total touchdowns.

With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined due to injury, Atwell led the Rams with four catches for 93 yards.

On the other side, with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all out, Jennings had the game of his career with 11 catches for 175 yards with three touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk had five catches for 48 yards. Purdy finished 22-of-30 for 292 yards with three touchdowns and a lost fumble.

Now at 1-2, the Rams will head to Chicago to play the Bears next week.

Also at 1-2, the 49ers will be back at home to face the Patriots in Week 4.