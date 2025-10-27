 Skip navigation
Rams put Tutu Atwell on injured reserve

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:24 PM

The Rams expect to have Puka Nacua back in the lineup for Week 9, but they will be missing another member of their wide receiving corps.

The team placed Tutu Atwell on injured reserve on Monday. Atwell missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury and he played 10 snaps in his Week 7 return to the lineup.

Atwell had four catches for 164 yards in his six appearances this season. One of those catches went for an 88-yard touchdown in the Rams’ Week 4 victory over the Colts.

Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million contract to remain with the Rams in the offseason, so he will be set for free agency in 2026.

Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith are the remaining receivers for the Rams.