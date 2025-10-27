Puka Nacua set to return from ankle injury this week

The Rams are going to get their top offensive weapon back this week as they return to action from their bye.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday news conference that receiver Puka Nacua is set to practice on Wednesday and is expected to play on Sunday against the Saints in Week 9.

Nacua missed the club’s Week 7 victory over the Jaguars in London with an ankle injury. With a Week 8 bye, Nacua is now set to miss just one game.

In six games this season, Nacua has caught 54 passes for 616 yards with two touchdowns. A league-leading 33 of his receptions have resulted in first downs.

McVay also noted that right tackle Rob Havenstein is set to practice this week and play on Sunday, barring any setbacks. He has not played since the club’s Week 4 victory over the Colts with an ankle injury.

Via Brock Vierra of SI.com, McVay also noted that cornerback Darious Williams is dealing with a shoulder issue but should be back in Week 10 if he doesn’t play on Sunday. And cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s timetable for return has not changed, with the expectation being that he’ll return before the end of the season.