Rams RBs Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers set to undergo an MRI

After rushing for a season-high 179 yards in Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals, the Rams have a pair of injury concerns at running back.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, starter Kyren Williams is dealing with an ankle injury and is set to have an MRI. Williams did not leave the stadium with a walking boot.

Ronnie Rivers is believed to have a PCL sprain that could sideline him for a few weeks. He is also set to have an MRI.

Williams, a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, leads the Rams with 456 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 105 yards with a TD. He put up a career-high 158 yards on 20 carries in Sunday’s win.

Head coach Sean McVay said postgame that he thought Williams should be OK after tweaking his ankle.

Rivers has recorded 57 yards on 13 carries along with four catches for 18 yards this season.

Los Angeles also has Zach Evans on the 53-man roster and Royce Freeman on the practice squad at running back.

The Rams will host the Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Week 7.