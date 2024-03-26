Rams re-sign Michael Hoecht

Linebacker Michael Hoecht is officially back with the Rams.

Hoecht was tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this month and the NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that he has re-signed with the team.

The Rams used a right of first refusal tender on Hoecht, which meant they would not have been entitled to draft pick compensation if another team signed Hoecht away. The tender carried a salary of $2.985 million for the 2024 season.

Hoecht signed with the Rams after going undrafted in 2021. He has 124 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defensed in 51 career games.