Rams re-sign OL David Quessenberry

The Rams have officially brought back one of their pending free agents.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has re-signed offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

Quessenberry, 35, appeared in 13 games for L.A. in 2025, playing mostly special teams. He was on the field for 18 total offensive snaps and 73 special teams snaps in his appearances.

A Texas sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Quessenberry has appeared in 97 career games with 30 starts for Houston, Tennessee, Buffalo, Minnesota, and L.A.