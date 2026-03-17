Colts sign CB Cam Taylor-Britt

The Colts are reuniting defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with a player he coached with the Bengals.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the club has signed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

As noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Taylor-Britt’s contract is for one year.

A Bengals second-round pick in 2022, Taylor-Britt played his first three seasons with Anarumo as his defensive coordinator. Last season, Taylor-Britt appeared in eight games with two starts, recording five passes defensed.

In his 47 career games with 40 starts, Taylor-Britt has recorded seven interceptions with 38 passes defended.